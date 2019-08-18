Mathunja: ANC is a white monopoly capital party
Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa was addressing thousands of people gathered at the Koppie where 34 mineworkers were shot dead by police during a wage strike on this day seven years ago.
MARIKANA – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa on Friday said the Marikana massacre has exposed the African National Congress (ANC) as being a government for white monopoly capital and not for the people of this country.
The mining union is holding its annual event to remember those who died.
Mathunjwa used his address to take a swipe at the ANC.
“The blood of our comrades, the blood of our fathers, brothers have shown and exposed the reality of being captured by white monopoly capital.”
He also had this to say to President Cyril Ramaphosa: “I respect that organisation…but those who are leading this organisation today, there is nothing that we can show.”
Friday has been used to reflect on one of the darkest moments in the country - with renewed calls for those responsible to be held to account and the families of the slain mineworkers to compensated.
