Man charged after New York scare over rice cookers
Larry K. Griffin II, 26, was arrested by the New York Police Department and charged with three counts of placing a false bomb, according to a statement released Saturday
NEW YORK - A young homeless man has been charged with placing false bombs, police said Saturday, after three empty rice cookers caused major commuter disruption in New York.
Larry K. Griffin II, 26, was arrested by the New York Police Department and charged with three counts of placing a false bomb, according to a statement released Saturday.
Parts of the city were alerted for two hours Friday morning as three suspicious objects were found: two near the World Trade Centre in the Fulton Street subway station, and one in the Chelsea district further north.
The station was quickly evacuated, service on two subway lines was suspended and trains on other lines serving Fulton Street bypassed the station.
All of the suspicious objects were ultimately determined to be empty rice cookers, each the same model, according to police.
Griffin is reportedly a former resident of Bruno, West Virginia, US media said.
West Virginia's Logan County Sheriff's office said he had a history of criminal activity.
Griffin had been arrested at least three times in the last eight years on charges such as possession of a controlled substance involving weapons, and use of obscene material to seduce a minor, the office said. He was indicted on the latter two charges.
There was also an active arrest warrant for failure to report, and for missing drug screens while on pre-trial bond supervision, the office said in a Facebook statement.
US media said Griffin's motive remained unknown.
Surveillance camera footage had shown a man taking two rice cookers out of a shopping cart and placing them at the Fulton Street station.
His cousin, Tara Brumfield, told local news station WSAZ3 that, "Little Larry's a good person. He's got issues but he don't ever mean no harm or anything."
In September 2016 a pressure cooker containing a homemade explosive device detonated in the Chelsea neighborhood, injuring 31 people and triggering panic in a city that had not endured an attack since 9/11.
Since then, the US financial capital has been hit by two other incidents.
In October 2017, Uzbek man Sayfullo Saipov used a truck to run over cyclists and pedestrians on a bike path in Manhattan, killing eight people and injuring 12.
And in December 2017, Bangladeshi immigrant Akayed Ullah detonated a bomb in a subway tunnel near Times Square, leaving three people slightly injured.
Popular in World
-
Hong Kong protesters march in show of 'peaceful' credentials after chaos
-
Remains of British woman who fell from plane found in Madagascar
-
Israeli warplanes hit Gaza after Palestinian rocket attack
-
Israeli military fires on militants at Gaza border, Palestinians say 3 killed
-
Is Trump's love affair with Fox News fading?
-
At least 63 killed, 182 wounded in Kabul wedding blast - reports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.