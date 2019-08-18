Mafoko Security: We were not involved in SABC’s procurement processes

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has issued a damning report about a security tender at the public broadcaster.

JOHANNESBURG - Mafoko Security has reacted to a report issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) relating to a contract from the SABC.

In 2017, the SABC’s interim board awarded a tender worth R185 million to Mafoko Security. But after a lengthy investigation, the SIU found evidence of irregularities. The SIU found that the company was ranked second during the bidding process.

But Mafoko Security’s Lebo Nare told the SABC that the company was not privy to the process.

“We are not involved in the procurement processes of SABC. We had only received an appointment letter and went to work.”

The SIU has recommended that the contract be set aside, but Mafoko Security says it will challenge the decision.