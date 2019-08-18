View all in Latest
Jordan asks SA to secure release of kidnapped businessmen

Reports say a ransom demand has been made. But not much is known about the details surrounding the kidnapping.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Jordan has formally asked South Africa for help following the kidnapping of two Jordanian businessmen in the country.

Reports say a ransom demand has been made. But not much is known about the details surrounding the kidnapping.

Jordan's ministry of foreign affairs and expatriates says it's following up on reports of the kidnapping. The identities of the father and son are not known.

The ministry says its operations center and the Jordanian embassy in Pretoria have been closely monitoring the latest developments.

The embassy has asked this country’s International Relations Department to promptly search for men and to secure their freedom as soon as possible.

The Jordanian ministry says it has formed a crisis task force that is working around the clock to deal with the incident.

