Jordan asks SA to secure release of kidnapped businessmen
Reports say a ransom demand has been made. But not much is known about the details surrounding the kidnapping.
JOHANNESBURG - Jordan has formally asked South Africa for help following the kidnapping of two Jordanian businessmen in the country.
Reports say a ransom demand has been made. But not much is known about the details surrounding the kidnapping.
Jordan's ministry of foreign affairs and expatriates says it's following up on reports of the kidnapping. The identities of the father and son are not known.
The ministry says its operations center and the Jordanian embassy in Pretoria have been closely monitoring the latest developments.
The embassy has asked this country’s International Relations Department to promptly search for men and to secure their freedom as soon as possible.
The Jordanian ministry says it has formed a crisis task force that is working around the clock to deal with the incident.
Popular in Local
-
'Comedy of errors' shows Mkhwebane's Absa subpoena intended for FNB
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 17 August 2019
-
DA calls for urgent intervention to rescue SA's economy
-
EFF’s Paulsen denies assault allegations after altercation in CT
-
Marawa in ICU after 3rd heart attack scare
-
Sefako Makgatho university gets deadline to end protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.