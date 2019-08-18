IFP councillor shot dead in KZN in alleged hit

Police were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

CAPE TOWN - An Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) councillor was shot and killed on Friday in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal.

The councillor had been driving his car with two occupants inside when unknown suspects opened fire on them.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene. The two passengers in the car were wounded.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the motive for the attack was unknown.

“We can confirm charges of murder and attempted murder are being investigated by Estcourt SAPS. It is alleged yesterday [Friday] at 20:50, a 39-year-old man was driving his vehicle on the R103 at Hospital Hill in Estcourt with two occupants when unknown suspects opened fire on the vehicle,” Gwala said.