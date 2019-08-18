‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery

On Saturday, he revealed to his fans that he had been in hospital for the past week after he suffered from a third heart attack.

CAPE TOWN – South Africans have sent their well wishes for a speedy recovery to sports presenter Robert Marawa.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Marawa said he drove himself to hospital last week after feeling pain and he had been in ICU for nearly one week.

I thought I'd bring myself out of the dark hole where I've been for the past 2 weeks that's caused my absence from Radio #MSW & give u a summarized overview as I begin to heal. #cardiovascularhealth#bloodclots #recovery pic.twitter.com/nMYjDDb3wW — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) August 17, 2019

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and comedian David Kau joined other South Africans in sharing messages of support.

Get well Soon Chief!!! Speedy recovery 🙏🏾👊🏾 — DavidKau (@davidkau1) August 17, 2019

Get well soon. Our prayers are with you. Qina uphile bhuti. — djSbuLIVE (@djsbu) August 17, 2019