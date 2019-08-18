View all in Latest
‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery

On Saturday, he revealed to his fans that he had been in hospital for the past week after he suffered from a third heart attack.

TV personality Robert Marawa. Picture: @robert_marawa/instagram.com
TV personality Robert Marawa. Picture: @robert_marawa/instagram.com
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – South Africans have sent their well wishes for a speedy recovery to sports presenter Robert Marawa.

On Saturday, he revealed to his fans that he had been in hospital for the past week after he suffered from a third heart attack.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Marawa said he drove himself to hospital last week after feeling pain and he had been in ICU for nearly one week.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and comedian David Kau joined other South Africans in sharing messages of support.

