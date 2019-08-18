‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery
On Saturday, he revealed to his fans that he had been in hospital for the past week after he suffered from a third heart attack.
CAPE TOWN – South Africans have sent their well wishes for a speedy recovery to sports presenter Robert Marawa.
On Saturday, he revealed to his fans that he had been in hospital for the past week after he suffered from a third heart attack.
In a video posted on his Twitter account, Marawa said he drove himself to hospital last week after feeling pain and he had been in ICU for nearly one week.
I thought I'd bring myself out of the dark hole where I've been for the past 2 weeks that's caused my absence from Radio #MSW & give u a summarized overview as I begin to heal. #cardiovascularhealth#bloodclots #recovery pic.twitter.com/nMYjDDb3wW— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) August 17, 2019
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and comedian David Kau joined other South Africans in sharing messages of support.
Get well soon brother @robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/AsGbd31HCQ— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) August 17, 2019
Get well Soon Chief!!! Speedy recovery 🙏🏾👊🏾— DavidKau (@davidkau1) August 17, 2019
Get well soon. Our prayers are with you. Qina uphile bhuti.— djSbuLIVE (@djsbu) August 17, 2019
Take time for yourself, listen to your body and heal, you’re a titan and will be back to your best before long. Sending you love and strength ❤️🤗— Carol Tshabalala (@SimplyCarol8) August 17, 2019
