Former miners continue battle for pension, provident fund payouts
Various groups marched to Parliament on Saturday in solidarity with ex-mineworkers who want access to their pension and provident funds.
CAPE TOWN - Civil society groups, calling for unpaid benefits for former mine workers, say authorities seem to be ignoring the call from former mineworkers.
The groups marched united under the banner of the Unpaid Benefits Campaign. The march marked the commemoration of the workers gunned down in the Marikana massacre.
The campaign’s Lunga Guza said logistical issues hampered the process.
“They seem to be ignoring the call from the ex-workers. They have been claiming almost every day in different departments. But what happens is that ministers are changed and the same process starts all over again.”
There have, however, been some small successes, like the recent R5 billion settlement in the ongoing silicosis case.
“Some funds were deregistered without consultation. We managed to ask for some to be reinstated.”
He said at the end of 2016, there was the unpaid pension and provident fund benefits owed to more than four million people amounted to more than R41,7 billion.
