Former Chiefs striker Ryan Moon finally finds home in Stellenbosch

The former Kaizer Chiefs striker joined the newly-promoted Stellenbosch side after spending two months struggling to find a team after his departure from Chiefs.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC have announced the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon.

The 22-year-old marksman has been a free agent since he was released by Chiefs in May 2019.

“Amped to welcome Ryan Moon to our Stellenbosch FC family,” said the club's statement.

Moon spent some time with Hibernian in Scotland and Hungary on trials but failed to impress.