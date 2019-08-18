EFF’s Paulsen denies assault allegations after altercation in CT
Nazier Paulsen is due back in court next month following the alleged attack on 4 August.
CAPE TOWN – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Nazier Paulsen has denied allegations of assault following an altercation with a man outside his ex-wife’s house in Bellville.
He appeared in court on Thursday on a charge of assault. Paulsen is due back in court next month following the alleged attack on 4 August.
Paulsen said he went to the house to fetch his daughter after he received a text message. Upon arrival at his ex-wife's house, Paulsen saw the man and approached him.
In a video, a man can be seen sitting in a car, which was parked outside the house. His ex-wife said the man in the car was a friend.
Paulsen explained that he “hardly” touched the man. The EFF MP claimed the man tried to punch him, but he fell over and knocked himself against the car.
“If I see a guy at the house where my kids live, he must have answers. He must not be rude or have an attitude about it. I don’t know this guy.”
Paulsen added he opened a case against those who distributed the video online.
