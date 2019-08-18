EFF: Mokwele's R40k proves Ramaphosa knew about ANC CR17 donations

According to a statement released by the EFF on Sunday, Tebogo Mokwele apparently told the party that she received the money after asking President Cyril Ramaphosa for assistance with a bereavement.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Sunday confirmed that its Member of Parliament Tebogo Mokwele received a total of R40,000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.

According to a statement released by the EFF, Mokwele apparently told the party that she received the money after asking Ramaphosa for assistance with a bereavement.

The party said this proved the president knew the different recipients of the CR17 campaign despite his past assertions that he was kept in the dark on the campaign’s funders.

“Commissar Mokwele’s confirmation that she received the money after speaking to President Ramaphosa is a confirmation that Ramaphosa was directly involved in the accounts that were paying money to different recipients in the CR17 campaign,” said EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi through the statement. “The leadership of the EFF will be in discussion as to what cause of action to take on Commissar Tebogo Mokwele.”

The red berets also called on its members to notify them if they received any money from Ramaphosa and his CR17 accounts.

News of Mokwele receiving money from Ramaphosa came as the Sunday Independent reported on bank statements related to the CR17 campaign.

At the beginning of August, emails related to funding within the Ramaphosa ANC presidency campaign were leaked and circulated on social media. The emails were verified by News24, who reported Ramaphosa's campaign managers believed the communication was intercepted illegally.

Last week, Pretoria High Court Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba temporarily sealed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s records related to her investigation of Ramaphosa's ANC campaign as requested by the president.

On Wednesday, Mkhwebane filed the record with the High Court as part of the president's application to review and set aside the report and its findings. But, other evidence related to the Public Protector’s report may be made public depending on whether Ramaphosa’s legal team is satisfied that the records were lawfully obtained and are not confidential.