Three-times acting NDPP head Silas Ramaite goes on early retirement

JOHANNESBURG - National Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Silas Ramaite is taking early retirement at the end of the month.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola announced on Sunday that Ramaite, who was acting National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) three times, made the request to President Cyril Ramaphosa for personal reasons.

“Advocate Ramaite requested President Cyril Ramaphosa’s approval for him to vacate office in terms of Section 12 (8) (a) National Prosecutors Act 32 of 1998 read with the determination of an employee-initiated package. President Ramaphosa acceded to the request,” Lamola’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said in a statement on Sunday.

While he was a deputy director, Ramaite acted as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head following the resignations of Advocates Bulelani Ngcuka in 2004, Mxolisi Nxasana in 2015, as well as after Shaun Abrahams'

removal last year.

"Advocate Ramaite has worked as an Interpreter, Clerk of the Court, Senior State Advocate and Magistrate. In 1997, he was the Chief Evidence Leader in the Goldstone Commission, he was also appointed by the President to enquire into allegations arising from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in relation to the Heidelberg Tavern Massacre. He has appeared as State Counsel in many reported cases both in the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal."

Lamola thanked Ramaite for his contributions, which include being chief evidence leader in the Goldstone Commission and investigating allegations arising from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in relation to the Heidelberg tavern massacre.

“I wish to extend our profound appreciation for the contribution Advocate Ramaite made in the NPA and to the administration of justice broadly over the many years of his employment in the justice sector” said Lamola.

Ramaite is a career prosecutor and was admitted as an advocate of the Supreme Court in 1988. He was granted Senior Counsel status in 2001.

In 2011, Ramaite was arrested for drunk driving, the Limpopo Mirror reported. He was released on R1000 bail.

Ramaite holds a number of degrees in the legal field from the University of Fort Hare and the University of South Africa, including an LL.B, an LL.M specialising in criminal law, constitutional law, administrative law and public international law, as well as an LL.D specialising in constitutional law.