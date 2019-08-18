Cape woman detained in Oman 'in good spirits'

Chloe Collins has been held in police custody in the country for more than three months, according to family representative Simone Carolissen.

CAPE TOWN - A 23-year-old Cape Town woman detained in Oman is apparently doing well despite her circumstances.

Chloe Collins has been held in police custody in the country for more than three months, according to family representative Simone Carolissen.

Carolissen says the Oman government believes Collins' brother is a person of interest in the death of a taxi driver.

According to online news site the Oman Observer, the driver was killed in April and found dead in his car.

Carolissen says Collins was arrested for allegedly “allowing” her brother, who's been diagnosed with schizophrenia, to return to South Africa.

She says the Department of International Relations has been in touch with the family and the embassy in Oman has also contacted them.

“The embassy has paid her a visit. They reported back that she was in good spirits. There was no further contact with her or the family after that, but we believe that she was in good spirits.”