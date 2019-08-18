At least 63 killed, 182 wounded in Kabul wedding blast - reports

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which went off in the men’s reception area of a west Kabul wedding hall.

CAPE TOWN – At least 63 people were killed while 182 others were wounded following an explosion at a wedding hall in Kabul on Saturday night, according to reports.

It's understood women and children were wounded during the incident. Close to 1,200 people were invited to the wedding.

Witnesses said members of the minority Shi’ite Muslim community were holding the wedding reception. Sunni Muslim militants including the Taliban and Islamic State have repeatedly attacked the Shi’ite Hazara minorities in Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan over the years.

Three weeks ago, a Taliban suicide bomber killed 14 people and wounded 145, also in western Kabul, in an attack that the government said raised questions about the militants’ commitment to peace despite expectations of a deal with the United States.

The United States and Taliban insurgents have reported progress in talks on an agreement centred on a US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in exchange for a security guarantee from the Taliban.

About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in Afghanistan as part of a US-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces. Some US forces carry out counter-terrorism operations.