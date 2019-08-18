6 suspects arrested after Malmesbury farm attack
On Saturday night, seven armed suspects assaulted a father and his two sons before fleeing the scene with their personal belongings.
CAPE TOWN - Six people were arrested on Saturday night in connection with a farm attack in Malmesbury.
Seven armed suspects assaulted a father and his two sons before fleeing the scene with their personal belongings. Police said the managed to catch up with six of the suspects about three kilometres from the crime scene.
“Seven armed suspects confronted two brothers aged 17 and 20 and their farther at their residence and attacked them,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.
Authorities were hunting for the last suspect.
“They are aged between 23 and 27. The seventh suspect who evaded arrest is being sought. Once charged, the suspects are due to make a court appearance in Malmesbury,” Traut said.
Lobby group AfriForum reiterated its concerns on farm attacks as farms in Elandsberg and Piketberg were also targeted in the past two weeks.
“Government must take steps to prioritise rural communities and crimes committed there. But, along with that, the community needs to play a role and be involved in community safety initiatives and work together with us.”
Western Cape MEC for community safety Albert Fritz encouraged rural communities to set up safety structures.
“Last night’s attack shows that if you don’t have forums in place, these perpetrators will get away with crime. The farmworkers were first on the scene [and] police were really quick in terms of responding,” he said.
Popular in Local
-
EFF: Mokwele's R40k proves Ramaphosa knew about ANC CR17 donations
-
9 people die in Buccleuch Interchange accident
-
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 17 August 2019
-
Ramaphosa withdraws SA from controversial SADC Tribunal protocol
-
'Comedy of errors' shows Mkhwebane's Absa subpoena intended for FNB
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.