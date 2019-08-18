6 suspects arrested after Malmesbury farm attack

On Saturday night, seven armed suspects assaulted a father and his two sons before fleeing the scene with their personal belongings.

CAPE TOWN - Six people were arrested on Saturday night in connection with a farm attack in Malmesbury.

Seven armed suspects assaulted a father and his two sons before fleeing the scene with their personal belongings. Police said the managed to catch up with six of the suspects about three kilometres from the crime scene.

“Seven armed suspects confronted two brothers aged 17 and 20 and their farther at their residence and attacked them,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

Authorities were hunting for the last suspect.

“They are aged between 23 and 27. The seventh suspect who evaded arrest is being sought. Once charged, the suspects are due to make a court appearance in Malmesbury,” Traut said.



Lobby group AfriForum reiterated its concerns on farm attacks as farms in Elandsberg and Piketberg were also targeted in the past two weeks.

“Government must take steps to prioritise rural communities and crimes committed there. But, along with that, the community needs to play a role and be involved in community safety initiatives and work together with us.”



Western Cape MEC for community safety Albert Fritz encouraged rural communities to set up safety structures.

“Last night’s attack shows that if you don’t have forums in place, these perpetrators will get away with crime. The farmworkers were first on the scene [and] police were really quick in terms of responding,” he said.