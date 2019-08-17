Several people reportedly injured in Zim anti-government march
On Friday morning, the High Court denied a planned protest application by the opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), sparking wide outrage.
JOHANNESBURG - Several people have reportedly been injured in Free Zimbabwe march in Harare as residents call for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to leave office.
On Friday morning, the High Court denied a planned protest application by the opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), sparking wide outrage.
Video footage shared on various social media platforms shows police beating protesters in Harare.
The MDC and various other groups are protesting against the worsening economic situation in the country.
One protester said: “We are fighting for our freedom. We are telling Mnangagwa to be gone.”
In January this year, Mnangagwa was forced to cut short an investment roadshow abroad when Zimbabweans took to the streets for days against crippling fuel price hikes.
When people organize peaceful stayaway the government pushes them into the streets. When they want to protest the government pushes them out. What do they want? pic.twitter.com/2XclJnqUEa— Chipo Dendere (@drDendere) August 16, 2019
Over 80 people have been arrested,7 cases of reports of serious assault of protesters by the police.#FreeZimbabweMarch— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) August 16, 2019
.@PoliceZimbabwe are literally kicking people out of Harare CBD.#FreeZimbabweCampaign #FreeZimbabweMarch #16AugustDemo pic.twitter.com/VoRH9gCqr7— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) August 16, 2019
More in Africa
-
First confirmed Ebola cases in DR Congo's South Kivu province
-
IN PHOTOS: Elderly citizens beaten, teargas & arrests at Zim protests
-
Death toll from Tanzania fuel tanker blast climbs to 85, official says
-
Zim court's refusal to allow MDC protests spark anger in Harare
-
US, UK govts express concern as Zim activists 'abducted' ahead of protests
-
Gentle giraffes threatened with 'silent extinction'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.