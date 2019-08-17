Several people reportedly injured in Zim anti-government march

On Friday morning, the High Court denied a planned protest application by the opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), sparking wide outrage.

JOHANNESBURG - Several people have reportedly been injured in Free Zimbabwe march in Harare as residents call for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to leave office.

Video footage shared on various social media platforms shows police beating protesters in Harare.

The MDC and various other groups are protesting against the worsening economic situation in the country.

One protester said: “We are fighting for our freedom. We are telling Mnangagwa to be gone.”

In January this year, Mnangagwa was forced to cut short an investment roadshow abroad when Zimbabweans took to the streets for days against crippling fuel price hikes.

When people organize peaceful stayaway the government pushes them into the streets. When they want to protest the government pushes them out. What do they want? pic.twitter.com/2XclJnqUEa — Chipo Dendere (@drDendere) August 16, 2019