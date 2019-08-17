Robbie: Elton Jantjies must grab this game by the scruff of the neck
Former Ireland scrum-half John Robbie believes this game should be a ticket to World Cup to players like Elton Jantjies.
CAPE TOWN - The Springboks take to the filed one final time against Argentina at home this weekend before departing to the much anticipated 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.
Siya Kolisi will make his return after missing the Springboks’ victorious Rugby Championship campaign with a knee injury but played his first game in four months in the Currie Cup for Western Province last week Friday.
He will not captain the side though with Schalk Brits being named as captain for their clash at Loftus.
Former Ireland scrum-half John Robbie believes this game should be a ticket to World Cup to players like Elton Jantjies.
"There is a nice balance to that squad named by coach Rassie [Erasmus], my biggest worry is Elton Jantjies - he is an enigma - he is a wonderfully talented player. When he was playing for the Lions on a miraculous rise to stardom he looked fantastic, now he falls asleep, now he's got weaknesses and now you wonder if he is fully there, is he fully committed?" said Robbie.
"But the good thing about him he brings the wonderful kicking as well, so what I really want more than anything this weekend is Jantjies to grab this game with everything he has and book his place for the World Cup squad."
As expected, the lineup is much changed from the one that won the Championship over the Pumas in Salta last weekend.
"Plenty of spots up for grabs, and I want to see who takes the game by the scruff of the neck to solidify their spot on the plane to Japan," added Robbie.
Popular in Sport
-
Orlando Pirates lose 3 matches, coach within 8 days
-
Australia cricket union condemns boos after Smith felled by Archer
-
Chiefs duo move to GladAfrica Championship side Maccabi (Swallows)
-
Polokwane City knock out defending champions in MTN8
-
Supersport steps in SABC void
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: The strength in being Mokgadi Caster Semenya
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.