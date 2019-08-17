Robbie: Elton Jantjies must grab this game by the scruff of the neck

Former Ireland scrum-half John Robbie believes this game should be a ticket to World Cup to players like Elton Jantjies.

CAPE TOWN - The Springboks take to the filed one final time against Argentina at home this weekend before departing to the much anticipated 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.

Siya Kolisi will make his return after missing the Springboks’ victorious Rugby Championship campaign with a knee injury but played his first game in four months in the Currie Cup for Western Province last week Friday.

He will not captain the side though with Schalk Brits being named as captain for their clash at Loftus.

"There is a nice balance to that squad named by coach Rassie [Erasmus], my biggest worry is Elton Jantjies - he is an enigma - he is a wonderfully talented player. When he was playing for the Lions on a miraculous rise to stardom he looked fantastic, now he falls asleep, now he's got weaknesses and now you wonder if he is fully there, is he fully committed?" said Robbie.

"But the good thing about him he brings the wonderful kicking as well, so what I really want more than anything this weekend is Jantjies to grab this game with everything he has and book his place for the World Cup squad."

As expected, the lineup is much changed from the one that won the Championship over the Pumas in Salta last weekend.

"Plenty of spots up for grabs, and I want to see who takes the game by the scruff of the neck to solidify their spot on the plane to Japan," added Robbie.