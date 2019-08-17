All Blacks beat Wallabies 36-0, retain Bledisloe Cup
Having been mocked in the verbal sparring before the Test as the 'Old Blacks' and 'over the hill', the All Blacks dug deep into their wealth of experience to outscore the Wallabies five tries to nil.
WELLINGTON - The All Blacks sent out an emphatic message they are not to be underestimated at the World Cup as they bounced back from a hiding last week to thrash the Wallabies 36-0 in Auckland on Saturday.
The overwhelming victory, just seven days after suffering a record loss to the Australians, saw the All Blacks retain the Bledisloe Cup for a 17th straight year.
It is also the eighth time they have kept Australia scoreless in a Test.
