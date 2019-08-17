Polokwane City knock out defending champions in MTN8
The home side started the game slow and were duly punished as the visitors broke the deadlock after dangerman Mohammed Anas was left unmarked and curled his effort into the bottom corner.
CAPE TOWN - Polokwane City stole the show at Newlands Stadium following a 2-0 victory over Cape Town City FC in the first MTN8 quarter-final.
Just before the half time break, Cape Town City's Gift Link was pulled down in the box but he was adjudged to be offside, to save Polokwane defence's blushes.
In the sixty-third minute Polokwane City received a penalty after their player was tripped inside the box, Sibusiso Mbonani stepped up but it was saved by Peter Leeuwenburgh.
Less than ten minutes before the final whistle, the Limpopo-based side extended the lead through substitute Charlton Mashumba.
Polokwane City held onto the lead, to win 2-0 and knock out the defending champions.
