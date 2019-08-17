Nicki Minaj changes Twitter name to 'Mrs. Petty'
The 36-year-old rapper announced this week she plans to marry her fiancé Kenneth Zoo Petty within the next 80 days.
LOS ANGELES - Nicki Minaj has changed her surname on Twitter to "Petty", after saying she will marry her fiancé Kenneth Petty within "80 days".
The 36-year-old rapper announced this week she plans to marry her fiancé Kenneth Zoo Petty within the next 80 days, but it seems she's already taken their romance to the next level on social media, as she's taken on her beau's last name on her Twitter account.
The change comes just days after she revealed she and Kenneth have obtained a marriage licence.
She said: "We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again. From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days."
Minaj admitted the pair will have a smaller ceremony within the next 80 days, and then have a "big wedding later".
She added: "I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don't want to do the big wedding now. We'll do the big wedding later.
"I'll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.
"I'm very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy."
Meanwhile, the Anaconda hitmaker previously slammed people who said she was "lowering standards" by dating Petty.
