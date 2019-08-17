Marawa in ICU after 3rd heart attack scare

The sports broadcaster has a history of heart attacks. In 2008 he suffered his first heart attack after a gym session at the age of 35 as well as in June 2017.

JOHANNESBURG – Well-known sports presenter Robert Marawa on Saturday revealed to his fans that he had been in hospital for the past week after he suffered from a third heart attack.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Marawa said he drove himself to hospital last week after feeling pain and he had been in ICU for the past six or seven days.

“I think everybody knows about my two heart attacks that I’ve had. I’ve had to be admitted and I’ve had to have that checked on a regular basis. And the same thing happened last week,” Marawa said.

“I literally drove myself from home after not feeling well and I said ‘let me go and admit myself’ because there was a pain that was not making any sense. And within a couple of hours, I was in ICU and that’s where I’ve been for the past six or seven days.”

I thought I'd bring myself out of the dark hole where I've been for the past 2 weeks that's caused my absence from Radio #MSW & give u a summarized overview as I begin to heal. #cardiovascularhealth#bloodclots #recovery pic.twitter.com/nMYjDDb3wW — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) August 17, 2019

Marawa said he was in recovery and doctors were trying to determine whether there was a blood clot that was causing him heart problems. He said this was the second time he had been in the same facility for heart-related problems.

“I’m in recovery ward now after having had the most unbelievable couple of days. When I say unbelievable, I say it because it is on the brink of life and not living. That’s what it is, ICU is no playground but the general staff… has been outstanding,’ he said.

“They’re still trying to figure out if there’s been a blood clot, which is the reason why they have prolonged my stay here at the hospital.”