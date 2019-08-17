Man to appear in court for alleged human trafficking
The suspect was expected to appear in court on 23 August for a bail application.
CAPE TOWN - A man is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court next week for allegedly trafficking a 25-year-old woman from Gauteng.
It is alleged the victim was locked up at a house in Brooklyn after their arrival in Cape Town and forced into drugs and prostitution.
Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said the woman alerted a passing law enforcement officer of her torment while on the streets in July, and was rescued and taken to a place of safety.
“The victim was allegedly lured under false pretence by the perpetrator after they were introduced by a friend at a party on 9 June 2019 in Gauteng,” he said.
