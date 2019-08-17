Kings confirms NMB stadium as home venue ahead PRO14 campaign

The Southern Kings host the Cardiff Blues in their Guinness PRO14 opener at the NMB Stadium on 28 September 2019.

CAPE TOWN - Topflight rugby will be back at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium when the Southern Kings kick off their PRO14 campaign in September.

Southern Kings board, in conjunction with the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium operator, the Mandela Bay Development Agency, confirmed an agreement has been signed by the two entities which will see the large majority of the Eastern Cape rugby franchise’s PRO14 matches back at the world-class NMB Stadium for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

The GRC, the majority shareholder in the Southern Kings, had made it clear from the onset that they were intent on making the NMB Stadium the home venue for all Kings home fixtures.

“We are very excited about the renewal of the partnership between the Southern Kings and the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial relationship. We trust that the rugby-loving public will flock back in their numbers to watch our new-look side that is already showing plenty of promise. The Eastern Cape rugby followers are known for bringing an electric atmosphere to stadia, and we are confident we will once again experience that great vibe through their support," said Southern Kings Chairman, Loyiso Dotwana.

“The NMB Stadium is a world-class facility which hosts quality events and also remains the training venue and administrative home where the offices of the franchise are based. So it is only logical that a competition of international stature and quality like the Guinness PRO14 which will bring top-class European clubs and international players to our backyard. We could also not have asked for a better start to our new season than playing our opening three matches at home. We hope to see the people of the Eastern Cape filling this stadium when we take on Cardiff Blues, Munster and Ulster in those matches, and also for the rest of our home matches.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium manager Mpho Mokonyama added that: “We welcome the Southern Kings back to the NMB Stadium as we prepare for the 2019/2020 PRO14 season. As a collective, we are in the business of sports entertainment and ensuring that we bring attractive events to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and the entire Metropole at large."

