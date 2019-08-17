Hegerberg, Danone Nations Cup team up to encourage young people to play soccer
Ada Hegerberg joins an esteemed roster of ambassadors with a common mission to prove that sport is a force for positive societal change.
CAPE TOWN - Norwegian football international Ada Hegerberg, first-ever female Ballon d’Or winner, has partnered up with the Danone Nations Cup to encourage young girls and boys to play football and change the game.
Hegerberg joins an esteemed roster of ambassadors including Zinedine Zidane, former Banyana Banyana player Amanda Dlamini and Carles Puyol, with a common mission to prove that sport is a force for positive societal change.
The Danone Nations Cup, the largest U-12 football tournament in the world, will host its 2019 world finals between 10 and 12 October in Barcelona, Spain.
South African school from Ivory Park in Gauteng, Rebonwe Primary School is among the world finals in 2019 that will see eight countries sending female teams including Argentina, England, France, Italy, Japan, Spain and Uruguay.
The South African boys' teams that will be travelling to Barcelona are 2018 winners, Nomlinganiselo Primary School from Crossroads in the Western Cape and Mzuvukile Primary School from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal
“For me, playing football isn’t just about scoring goals, it’s about the values, respect, fair play, and commitment that go into the entire process. This year’s Women’s World Cup has received global fanfare and recognition. I’ve partnered with the Danone Nations Cup to provide a longer-term platform and opportunity for girls and boys around the world to play football and experience the life-changing moments that sport can bring. I’ve been fortunate enough to embark on a journey that has completely changed my life, largely thanks to the power of football and I want to ensure that, together with the Danone Nations Cup, we create an ongoing legacy where girls and boys feel comfortable and empowered to play football and change the game.” said Hegerberg.
