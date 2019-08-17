Good party ‘unaware of unhappiness’ as treasurer resigns
The party’s now-former treasurer Masego Kwenamore resigned after accusing the party of keeping her in the dark about its finances.
CAPE TOWN - Yet another senior member of the Good party's interim leadership has resigned.
The party, however, said it wasn't too concerned about her departure.
The Good party's secretary general Brett Herron said Kwanemore told the party leadership that she needed a permanent job.
Herron said they were not aware of her unhappiness.
“She sent a WhatsApp message saying she wanted to focus on her NGO and she needed to find employment. But I’ve noticed that since sending that message, she’s now decided to try a new narrative about being unhappy.”
She was the second party member to resign this year.
Its interim national chairperson Nthabiseng Lephoko resigned citing internal issues.
The Good party, led by Patricia de Lille, was started in 2018 after De Lille left the DA and her position as mayor of Cape Town.
