Fraud case against 2 Tsogo Sun employees postponed
Jeffery Moodley and Leeba Lesuthu from the Tsogo Sun Hotel in KwaZulu-Natal appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The case of fraud against two hotel employees who allegedly stole over R4 million through ghost accounts has been postponed to next month for further investigation.
They are both facing 259 counts of fraud after it emerged that they created ghost employees and paid more than R4 million into separate accounts.
Spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said: “They paid it into separate accounts. Our investigation revealed the money was also withdrawn by the accused.”
