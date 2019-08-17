Estina was never the intended beneficiary, Zondo inquiry hears

This emerged during his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Friday, which is looking at the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project.

JOHANNESBURG - Former head of Free State agriculture Peter Thabethe on Friday denied allegations that Estina was the intended beneficiary and not the farmers identified because they had no legal recourse.

This emerged during his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Friday, which is looking at the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project.

The commission's Advocate Leah Gcabashe said according to the agreement, Estina was the only beneficiary.

However, Thabethe said the process to legally make the farmers beneficiaries had not yet started as it was too early in the project to do so.

“When the national department says to us they agreed to finance the endeavour and we had to provide them with the list of beneficiaries, we collected the details. It’s not that we didn’t know who they were, we knew them," he said.

