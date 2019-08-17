Estina was never the intended beneficiary, Zondo inquiry hears
This emerged during his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Friday, which is looking at the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project.
JOHANNESBURG - Former head of Free State agriculture Peter Thabethe on Friday denied allegations that Estina was the intended beneficiary and not the farmers identified because they had no legal recourse.
This emerged during his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Friday, which is looking at the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project.
The commission's Advocate Leah Gcabashe said according to the agreement, Estina was the only beneficiary.
However, Thabethe said the process to legally make the farmers beneficiaries had not yet started as it was too early in the project to do so.
“When the national department says to us they agreed to finance the endeavour and we had to provide them with the list of beneficiaries, we collected the details. It’s not that we didn’t know who they were, we knew them," he said.
State capture inquiry, 16 August 2019 part 2
Popular in Business
-
'Comedy of errors' shows Mkhwebane's Absa subpoena intended for FNB
-
Small business group speaks out against govt over non-payment of services
-
Banking association ‘disappointed’ by Ramaphosa's approval of debt-relief bill
-
Rand firms, stocks flat
-
Old Mutual: Moyo’s return will compromise interests of shareholders
-
Vodacom to invest more than R9bn on SA network this year
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.