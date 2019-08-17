View all in Latest
DA wants urgent Parly debate on Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

The party’s federal executive, which met in Johannesburg recently, wanted that debate on Thursday 22 August.

(L-R) DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe, party leader Mmusi Maimane, and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba at a press briefing in Joburg on 17 August 2017. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) federal executive chairperson James Selfe said on Saturday the party wanted a debate in the National Assembly next week on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Following another loss in the courts by the Public Protector this week, the DA said Parliament could no longer delay the removal proceedings against Mkhwebane.

The party’s federal executive, which met in Johannesburg recently, wanted that debate on Thursday 22 August.

The DA said it respected the important role the Office of the Public Protector played in strengthening democracy, but it would not hesitate to hold an inept and problematic incumbent to account.

“Under Mkhwebane’s tenure it [the Office of the Public Protector] has been reduced to a combative certain arm of the ANC, she lacks impartiality and technical ability [and] she must be removed at once,” Selfe said.

The party said the longer Mkhwebane stayed at the helm of that institution, the more damage she would do.

