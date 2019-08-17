'Comedy of errors' shows Mkhwebane's Absa subpoena intended for FNB
'Mail & Guardian' investigative editor Thanduxolo Jika has written an article about a series of errors that resulted in Busisiwe Mkhwebane serving Absa a subpoena intended for FNB.
JOHANNESBURG - Mail & Guardian investigative editor Thanduxolo Jika has written an article about a series of errors that resulted in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane serving Absa a subpoena intended for FNB.
The mistake happened during Mkhwebane's investigation into Bosasa’s R500,000 donation to the CR17 African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign and whether President Cyril Ramaphosa misled Parliament about it.
Jika's article follows Mkhwebane being dealt another legal and financial blow on Thursday when the North Gauteng High Court ordered her to personally pay 7.5% of the legal costs of the Democratic Alliance and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) in the Estina Dairy Farm matter.
702's Bongani Bingwa spoke to Jika about his exposé and Mkhwebane's consistent legal woes.
"A subpoena was sent to Absa but it was not meant for Absa, it was actually meant for FNB. Both banks alerted Mkhwebane's office that this was the wrong subpoena. Unfortunately for Absa, they sent the response to the wrong email. Mkhwebane's office also tried to email the subpoena to Absa but the office also got the email address wrong," Jika said.
"A subpoena must be sent to a person, a person must sign a receipt for it. From the face of all these errors, how can an Absa subpoena end up with FNB and vice versa? Surely we should have better systems than that. These errors go back to the fact that findings are being made by the courts."
Listen to the audio below for more.
More in Business
-
Small business group speaks out against govt over non-payment of services
-
Estina was never the intended beneficiary, Zondo inquiry hears
-
Banking association ‘disappointed’ by Ramaphosa's approval of debt-relief bill
-
Rand firms, stocks flat
-
Old Mutual: Moyo’s return will compromise interests of shareholders
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.