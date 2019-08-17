'Comedy of errors' shows Mkhwebane's Absa subpoena intended for FNB

'Mail & Guardian' investigative editor Thanduxolo Jika has written an article about a series of errors that resulted in Busisiwe Mkhwebane serving Absa a subpoena intended for FNB.

JOHANNESBURG - Mail & Guardian investigative editor Thanduxolo Jika has written an article about a series of errors that resulted in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane serving Absa a subpoena intended for FNB.

The mistake happened during Mkhwebane's investigation into Bosasa’s R500,000 donation to the CR17 African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign and whether President Cyril Ramaphosa misled Parliament about it.

Jika's article follows Mkhwebane being dealt another legal and financial blow on Thursday when the North Gauteng High Court ordered her to personally pay 7.5% of the legal costs of the Democratic Alliance and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) in the Estina Dairy Farm matter.

702's Bongani Bingwa spoke to Jika about his exposé and Mkhwebane's consistent legal woes.

"A subpoena was sent to Absa but it was not meant for Absa, it was actually meant for FNB. Both banks alerted Mkhwebane's office that this was the wrong subpoena. Unfortunately for Absa, they sent the response to the wrong email. Mkhwebane's office also tried to email the subpoena to Absa but the office also got the email address wrong," Jika said.

"A subpoena must be sent to a person, a person must sign a receipt for it. From the face of all these errors, how can an Absa subpoena end up with FNB and vice versa? Surely we should have better systems than that. These errors go back to the fact that findings are being made by the courts."

