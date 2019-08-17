Chiefs duo move to GladAfrica Championship side Maccabi (Swallows)

The two players joined the side in August for training and will play for Maccabi FC in the new season.

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the move of its duo Ayanda Rorwana and Itumeleng Shopane to the National First Division side Maccabi FC (now known as Moroka Swallows FC).

Moroka Swallows have bought the status of Maccabi and are waiting for the Premier Soccer League to process their name-change.

"Rorwana was still in the Reserve Team playing in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge while Shopane was promoted to the First Team," said Chiefs in a statement.

The two youngsters are products of the Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy.