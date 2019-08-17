Boks claim hard fought win in farewell test
The Springboks, as expected, made a raft of changes to the matchday 23.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa took on Argentina for the second week in a row as the two sides clashed in South Africa's last home game before the World Cup.
The Springboks, as expected, made a raft of changes to the matchday 23. The most notable of which was the return of Siya Kolisi from injury, but not as captain.
That honour fell to 38-year-old Schalk Brits who led the team out for the first time.
As expected the start of the game was very tight in the opening minutes with South Africa dominating territory and possession, but Argentina's defence held firm for the first 20 minutes.
Elton Jantjies would eventually open the scoring with a penalty from just outside the visitor's 22-meter line.
Argentina found their feet after that and began to apply some pressure of their own with Joaquin Bonilla drawing the Pumas level 10 minutes later.
South Africa would eventually score the first try of the match through Sbu Nkosi. The winger profiting from some slick hands in the backline.
South Africa would have been confident of heading into the half time break with an 8-3 lead.
However, it would be Argentina that had the final say of the half as Guido Petti intercepted a pass on the halfway lined and carry it all the way over the whitewash.
The visitors had the chance to extend their lead shortly after the resumption of play. Warrick Gelant had a clearance kick charged down but Argentina could knock the ball on just meters from the line.
The Springboks responded well and would score their second try of the game moments later.
Nkosi bagging his second after some brilliant individual play saw the winger beat 3 players on his way into the corner.
Argentina hit back through a penalty to narrow the gap to 2 points. Jantjies would respond with a penalty of his own as the Boks took an 18-13 lead into the final 20 minutes.
Pumas skipper, Pablo Matera would score his sides second try of the game after crashing over from a short lineout.
The conversion was missed as the scores stayed locked at 18-18.
Jantjies though would restore South Africa's lead moment later through a long-range penalty.
Argentina thought they had taken the lead through their third try of the game but after consulting the TMO, the referee overturned the decision after obstruction in the build-up.
Shortly after that, Jantjies would nail another 3 points to extend the lead to 24-18 with 3 minutes remaining.
The Boks would see out the remainder of the game to claim a hard-fought win in their final test on home soil before the World Cup.
