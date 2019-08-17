27 minors to leave Italy migrant ship: charity
Interior Minister Matteo Salvini wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that he could authorise the 'alleged' minors to leave the Open Arms ship despite such a move being 'divergent to my orientation.'
ROME - Twenty-seven unaccompanied minors have been authorised to leave a migrant rescue vessel in limbo off Italy, the Spanish charity operating the ship said Saturday.
"They will be evacuated by coastguard Lampedusa," Proactive Open Arms tweeted after far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini reluctantly authorised the disembarkation.
The 106 adults and two accompanied minors must remain on board.
