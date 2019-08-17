2 employees stole R4m from Tsogo Sun using fake accounts

Jeffery Moodley and Leeba Lesuthu from in Kwazulu-Natal are facing fraud charges.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Tsogo Sun Hotel employees arrested for allegedly stealing over R4 million through ghost accounts from the hotel are expected to appear in court in September.

It’s understood they created ghost employees and paid more than R4 million in salaries into those accounts.



Spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said: “And they were paying salaries into the fake accounts and our investigation revealed that those salaries were withdrawn by the same accused who are charged with fraud.”