2 employees stole R4m from Tsogo Sun using fake accounts

DA wants urgent Parly debate on Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
Politics
Jeffery Moodley and Leeba Lesuthu from in Kwazulu-Natal are facing fraud charges.
JOHANNESBURG - Two Tsogo Sun Hotel employees arrested for allegedly stealing over R4 million through ghost accounts from the hotel are expected to appear in court in September.
Jeffery Moodley and Leeba Lesuthu from Kwazulu-Natal are facing fraud charges.
It’s understood they created ghost employees and paid more than R4 million in salaries into those accounts.
Spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said: “And they were paying salaries into the fake accounts and our investigation revealed that those salaries were withdrawn by the same accused who are charged with fraud.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.