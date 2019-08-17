11 suspects arrested in Soweto looting to appear in court on Monday

JOHANNESBURG - Eleven Soweto residents arrested during attacks on foreign-owned shops are expected to appear in court on Monday.

On Wednesday, locals looted spaza shops owned by foreign nationals in areas including Zola, Dobsonville and White City.

The Gauteng Community Safety Department condemned the action after the victims had to be escorted to safety.

Many foreign-owned shops in some parts of Soweto were left with empty shelves after residents ransacked, trashed and looted stores on Wednesday night.

It remains unclear what led to the attacks on the spaza shops but Police Minister Bheki Cele said they would get to the bottom of what really triggered the looting.

“When we are investigating, usually we don’t guess, we investigate and find the root cause of this thing. I’m sure we will find the root cause.”

Police are still searching for more suspects.

Similar incidents occurred in the area in 2018 when shops owned by foreign nationals were looted.

Authorities on Friday said several officials would be deployed to parts of Soweto over the weekend following attacks on foreign-owned shops.

The police's Kay Makhubela said: “Police are still deployed in the area. We have managed to arrest 11 suspects for public violence and position of stolen parties, which we believe might have been taken during the looting. So far, these suspects will be appearing in the Protea Magistrates Court within 48 hours.”