Zolani Mahola leaves Freshly Ground to go solo

CAPE TOWN – It’s the end of an era for South African music, as Freshly Ground’s lead singer leaves the internationally acclaimed outfit to go solo.

After 17 years with Freshly Ground, Zolani Mahola is going it alone and also planning to branch out into theatre production, motivational talks and workshops.

Zolani will be talking about her journey and what's next for her on upfront with Refilwe Moloto on CapeTalk at 11:30 am on Friday.