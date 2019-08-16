Zolani Mahola leaves Freshly Ground to go solo
After 17 years with Freshly Ground, Zolani Mahola is going it alone and also planning to branch out into theatre production, motivational talks and workshops.
CAPE TOWN – It’s the end of an era for South African music, as Freshly Ground’s lead singer leaves the internationally acclaimed outfit to go solo.
After 17 years with Freshly Ground, Zolani Mahola is going it alone and also planning to branch out into theatre production, motivational talks and workshops.
Zolani will be talking about her journey and what's next for her on upfront with Refilwe Moloto on CapeTalk at 11:30 am on Friday.
After 17 years with @FRESHLYGROUNDsa, I am launching my solo music career, and starting a new career as a public speaker.— Zolani Mahola (@zolanimahola) August 15, 2019
I am Zolani Mahola.
I am the one who sings. #TheNextChapter #ZolaniMahola pic.twitter.com/NOTqVMwUKA
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Renowned SA artist Carrol Boyes has died
-
Miley Cyrus having a 'hard time' getting over Liam Hemsworth
-
Film claims group plotted to infect black Africans with HIV
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 13 August 2019
-
'French Spiderman' scales Hong Kong skyscraper with 'peace banner'
-
Serena Williams' husband wants to end paternity leave stigma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.