Zim court's refusal to allow MDC protests spark anger in Harare

Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC party succumbed to government pressure, calling off a street protest planned for Friday after losing a court challenge, as police set up roadblocks and barred access to its Harare offices.

JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwe high court's refusal for planned protests by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) appears to have sparked anger in the capital of Harare.

Video footage shared on various social media platforms showed police beating protesters in the capital.

The MDC and various other groups had planned the demonstrations for Friday to highlight the escalating economic crisis.

The party lost its court bid this morning.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa had earlier called for politics to be put aside in the interest of Zimbabwe's future.

"The state of affairs in unbearable, our situation is unacceptable, our circumstances are unbearable. To say this far and no further, this cannot continue, this cannot be the situation in our country."

In January this year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was forced to cut short an investment roadshow abroad when Zimbabweans took to the streets for days against crippling fuel price hikes.