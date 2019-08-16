Wife killer Jason Rohde turns to SCA to secure bail

On Thursday, the Western Cape High Court dismissed Rohde's bail application which he was hoping to get pending an SCA application to have his conviction and sentence overturned.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde's legal team is preparing to fight his bail dismissal in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

He was hoping to be released pending an SCA application to have his conviction and sentence overturned.

Jason Rohde's legal team filed an application on Friday for leave to appeal yesterday's bail dismissal by the Western Cape High Court.

The court had found Rohde's case was not compelling enough for him to be released from prison.

Rohde's lawyer Tony Mostert said they intended on appealing the judgment at the Supreme Court of Appeal on an urgent basis.

This second SCA application might only be filed next week pending the High Court's decision.

For now though, Rohde - who has maintained his innocence throughout court proceedings - would continue serving his 20-year sentence at the Drakenstein Prison.