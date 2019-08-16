View all in Latest
Wife killer Jason Rohde loses bail dismissal appeal

Jason Rohde's legal team filed an application earlier today for leave to appeal Thurday's bail dismissal by the Western Cape High Court.

Jason Rohde appears in the Western Cape High Court on 11 November 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Jason Rohde appears in the Western Cape High Court on 11 November 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has denied convicted killer Jason Rohde's leave to appeal his bail dismissal.

Rohde's legal team had approached the court earlier on Friday to overturn Thursday's judgment.

The court yesterday denied him bail which he was hoping to get pending a Supreme Court Appeal (SCA) application to have his conviction and sentence overturned.

Jason Rohde's legal team filed an application earlier today for leave to appeal yesterday's bail dismissal by the Western Cape High Court.

The court had found Rohde's case was not compelling enough for him to be released from prison.

But today, Rohde suffered another loss with his leave to appeal yesterday's judgment being denied by the same court.

For now, Rohde - who has maintained his innocence throughout court proceedings - will continue serving his 20-year sentence at the Drakenstein Prison.

