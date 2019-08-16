Wife killer Jason Rohde loses bail dismissal appeal
Jason Rohde's legal team filed an application earlier today for leave to appeal Thurday's bail dismissal by the Western Cape High Court.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has denied convicted killer Jason Rohde's leave to appeal his bail dismissal.
Rohde's legal team had approached the court earlier on Friday to overturn Thursday's judgment.
The court yesterday denied him bail which he was hoping to get pending a Supreme Court Appeal (SCA) application to have his conviction and sentence overturned.
The court had found Rohde's case was not compelling enough for him to be released from prison.
But today, Rohde suffered another loss with his leave to appeal yesterday's judgment being denied by the same court.
For now, Rohde - who has maintained his innocence throughout court proceedings - will continue serving his 20-year sentence at the Drakenstein Prison.
