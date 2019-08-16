View all in Latest


WC govt plans to grow economy, create more jobs for youth

MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier said government had plans in place to grow the economy and create job opportunities for young people in the Western Cape.

Members of the Western Cape Cabinet during a meeting. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter
Members of the Western Cape Cabinet during a meeting. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter
4 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier said government had plans in place to grow the economy and create job opportunities for young people in the Western Cape.

Maynier is an MP in the National Assembly and is also the DA’s Shadow Minister of Finance.

He said they had various programmes already in place and planned to roll out more.

“At a macro level, the premier is in the process of setting up a plan aimed at eliminating obstacles to grow the economy. One of those pilot projects is in the informal sector, in which we will look for ways to grow businesses in the informal sector.”

Maynier added that if people were employed it would go a long way in eliminating crime in the province.

“There is so much potential locked up around Cape Town and up the coast. There’s potential for small waterfronts and coffee shops.”

Maynier said the department would also create opportunities for people living in coastal communities.

