Vodacom to invest more than R9bn on SA network this year
Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain’s Vodafone, invested R9.6 billion in 2018, Andries Delport said during a media briefing.
JOHANNESBURG - South African mobile phone operator Vodacom Group will spend more than R9 billion this year on network enhancements particularly in rural areas in its home market, its Chief Technology Officer said on Thursday.
Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain’s Vodafone, invested R9.6 billion in 2018, Andries Delport said during a media briefing.
The investment will be spent on the firm’s rural coverage acceleration programme, replacing and modernising base stations and digital services.
Vodacom has grown its South African rural network coverage significantly over the past six years, covering over 16 million people with 4G/LTE services.
Its 3G network is now available to more than 97% of the South African population living in rural areas and 4G is available to 75%, Delport said.
“Despite the lack of available spectrum, Vodacom has made substantial progress in improving network coverage in both rural and deep rural areas of South Africa,” he said.
“With rural land making up 98.6% of the total land area in South Africa, Vodacom has prioritised connectivity in these regions, facilitating access to the digital resources which many of us take for granted in cities.”
Vodacom has been battling with vandalism and theft at its base stations, where as many as 500 towers out of the 14,000 have either been vandalised or had batteries stolen every month.
“This year alone the investment is about R250 million to 300 million that we’ll invest just in batteries,” said Delport.
Popular in Business
-
Mkhwebane showed ‘total disregard’ for the taxpayers
-
CARTOON: Piling On the Pressure
-
Rand bounces back after steep sell-off
-
PSA shocked by govt's failure to fill 120,000 vacancies
-
Peter Moyo heads back to court in battle to return to work at Old Mutual
-
Rand firms as investors await next bout of weakness
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.