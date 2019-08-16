Vanderbijlpark woman pepper-sprayed while breastfeeding baby in car

The woman said a fellow motorist was angry about the way she parked and yelled racial epithets at her before spraying pepper spray into the car.

Itumeleng Tsoeu is still reeling from Monday’s events. Tsoeu comforted her restless baby while sitting on a couch in her home, not too far from where she was attacked.

She told Eyewitness News how helpless and humiliated she felt while being verbally abused and pepper-sprayed by a woman who had taken issue with how her car was parked at the Vaal Mall.

The woman was angry, apparently because the vehicle was not properly parked in the allocated space.

“The passenger of the double cab came and banged on my door. She said: ‘Are you stupid? Are you an idiot? Why did you park like this?’”

Tsoeu said she then threatened to shoot her while reaching for her handbag.

“She said: ‘I’ll shoot you and your baboon.’ She pepper-sprayed me while I was still breastfeeding my four-month-old baby. The pepper spray was all over the car.”

Still holding her baby, Tsoeu said she pushed the car door open and jumped out, fearing for her life.

She claimed the woman and a female driver laughed as they sped off.

EWN has seen a copy of Tsoeu’s affidavit filed with the police, who are investigating a case of common assault.

Investigators are trying to recover CCTV footage from the mall while they look for the alleged offender.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)