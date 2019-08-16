Van Wyk to debut for Lions clash against Sharks

Cyle Brink has recovered from a broken wrist and has also been included on the bench.

CAPE TOWN - Prop Frans van Wyk will make his debut for the Golden Lions when they host the Sharks in the Currie Cup encounter at Emirates Airline Park on Sunday.

Centre Manni Rass will start in midfield as a partner to Wandisile Simelane.

Cyle Brink has recovered from a broken wrist and has been included on the bench.

Golden Lions:

15 Tyrone Green,

14 Madosh Tambwe,

13 Wandisile Simelane,

12 Manuel Rass,

11 Stean Pienaar,

10 Shaun Reynolds,

9 Ross Cronje (captain),

8 Hacjivah Dayimani,

7 Len Massyn,

6 James Venter,

5 Wilhelm van der Sluys,

4 Ruben Schoeman,

3 Frans van Wyk,

2 Pieter Jansen,

1 Sti Sithole.

Replacements:

16 Jan-Henning Campher,

17 Nathan McBeth,

18 Jacobie Adriaanse,

19 Rhyno Herbst,

20 Cyle Brink,

21 Marnus Schoeman,

22 Dillon Smit,

23 Duncan Matthews.