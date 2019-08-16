Van Wyk to debut for Lions clash against Sharks
Cyle Brink has recovered from a broken wrist and has also been included on the bench.
CAPE TOWN - Prop Frans van Wyk will make his debut for the Golden Lions when they host the Sharks in the Currie Cup encounter at Emirates Airline Park on Sunday.
Centre Manni Rass will start in midfield as a partner to Wandisile Simelane.
Cyle Brink has recovered from a broken wrist and has been included on the bench.
Golden Lions:
15 Tyrone Green,
14 Madosh Tambwe,
13 Wandisile Simelane,
12 Manuel Rass,
11 Stean Pienaar,
10 Shaun Reynolds,
9 Ross Cronje (captain),
8 Hacjivah Dayimani,
7 Len Massyn,
6 James Venter,
5 Wilhelm van der Sluys,
4 Ruben Schoeman,
3 Frans van Wyk,
2 Pieter Jansen,
1 Sti Sithole.
Replacements:
16 Jan-Henning Campher,
17 Nathan McBeth,
18 Jacobie Adriaanse,
19 Rhyno Herbst,
20 Cyle Brink,
21 Marnus Schoeman,
22 Dillon Smit,
23 Duncan Matthews.
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.