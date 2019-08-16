Thousands gather in Marikana to remember massacre victims

At least 34 miners were gunned down by police on 16 August 2012.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of people gathered at the koppie in Marikana on Friday to remember those who were killed during a wage strike seven years ago.

The event was organised by mining union Amcu. At least 34 miners were gunned down by police on 16 August 2012.

There have been growing calls for the affected families to be compensated and for action to be taken against those responsible for the massacre.

#MarikanaMassacre

Thousands of Marikana residents are today in the space where 34 miners were gunned down seven years ago to #RememberMarikana



📸:@ietskaylo pic.twitter.com/PtKzLOtc2r — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2019

Lonmin mineworkers in Marikana were allowed to take the day off from work to commemorate the massacre. The event was filled with activity and saw vendors selling food and clothing. Some residents braaied with family and friends.

Amcu erected a big stage and Mathunjwa was expected to address the crowd, alongside dignitaries from various political parties and other organisations. The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Solly Malatsi was in attendance.

While thousands gathered at the commemoration event, the numbers appeared to have decreased from the previous years.

'ARCHITECTS OF STRUGGLE FOR ECONOMIC FREEDOM'

Before the event started on Friday, Amcu's Mathunjwa described the mineworkers who had gathered on top of the koppie for better wages as the "architects of the struggle for economic freedom".

When police opened fire on the workers on that fateful winter afternoon, Mathunjwa went down on his knees and begged the striking workers to retreat amid increased tensions.

The massacre was the first mass shooting experienced under the democratic dispensation, drawing the government's scorn for overseeing the deaths of black people as the apartheid regime had before it.

#MarikanaMassacre Hundreds of people some of whom have been here since 8’o clock this morning are waiting for AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa to arrive. TK pic.twitter.com/O55kak1iGz — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2019