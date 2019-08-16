SuperSport United sign midfielder Qalinge

Thabo Qalinge had been training with the Pretoria-based side since the start of July after being released by Pirates in June.

CAPE TOWN - SuperSport United have announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabo Qalinge on a one-year deal with a two-year option.

Qalinge made over 60 appearances for Pirates.

"It's good to have Thabo back for a second stint at the club. He has matured and gained immense experience since his first spell with us and we hope he makes the most of this opportunity to show South Africa what he has in his locker and how he can help us win trophies and push hard for a Top 4 spot in the PSL," said United CEO Stanley Matthews on the club's Twitter page.