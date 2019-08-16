Rights group considers court to force state to pay Marikana damages
The Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) said it may be forced to approach the courts after negotiations with the state over damages for families of the Marikana massacre victims deadlocked.
JOHANNESBURG - The Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) said it may be forced to approach the courts after negotiations with the state over damages for families of the Marikana massacre victims deadlocked.
The organisation represents 37 families which lodged claims in relation to loss of support and damages for pain and suffering, loss of family life and spousal care.
The institute said that negotiations with the state, which had been ongoing since the action was launched in 2015, stalled last week.
Although the state had said it would accept liability following the Marikana massacre, it appeared that the process was far from over.
Nomzamo Zondo from the Socio-Economic Rights Institute said that the parties were still far apart on the amount for reparatory damages.
"We were part of negotiations where there was almost a settlement but as recently as last week, the state came back and said 'this is our position and this position is final'. It does seem like we've taken the negotiation as far as we can take it. It might be the next place to take it is the court."
The state did, however, make the first round of payments to the families in August 2018 relating to the loss of support.
Seri has confirmed that the state paid R70 million in total, while the claim made amounted to R320 million.
Popular in Local
-
Vanderbijlpark woman pepper-sprayed while breastfeeding baby in car
-
Police tracking down woman who pepper-sprayed breastfeeding mom
-
Moosah Daud (26) dies in Hillbrow police raid
-
Magashule: Time for ANC to move on from Surve donation
-
Vanderbijlpark mom wants justice after racist pepper-spray attack at mall
-
ANC distances itself from anti-Mkhwebane march
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.