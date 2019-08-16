Rand firms as investors await next bout of weakness
The rand has fallen more than 9% since the beginning of August, pressured by the rising likelihood of a credit ratings downgrade by linked to massive, additional bailout to state power firm Eskom and, this week, by signs of a slower global growth.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was firmer early on Friday, adding to the previous session’s gains in a recovery driven mainly by investors covering their short positions in anticipation of sharper falls as local and global growth fears loom.
At 0650 GMT, the rand was 0.57% firmer at R15.1925 per dollar compared with a close of R15.2800 overnight in New York, bringing gains to more than 1.5% since Wednesday when the currency tumbled to just short of 11-month lows.
With fundamentals and sentiment pointing to further rand weakness, many traders see a short term rally, with buyers coming in at current prices before the next tranche of losses.
Bonds also firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government paper due in 2026 down 4 basis points to 8.395%.
In stocks, petrochemical giant Sasol said it would delay the release of its 2019 financial results due to possible “control weaknesses” at its US ethane cracker project.
Shares in Sasol fell 15% at market open at 0700 GMT.
