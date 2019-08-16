Railway safety must become an integral part of normal operations - Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that his department would put more emphasis on railway safety to reduce the increased number of train accidents and ensure that train operations were efficient.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that his department would put more emphasis on railway safety to reduce the increased number of train accidents and ensure that train operations were efficient.
The minister said this during his site inspection visit on Thursday alongside the department's agency, the Railway Safety Regulator.
The visit had been aimed at assessing the condition of rolling stock and to ensure that rail operators adhered to the standards and procedures amongst others.
In the 2017/32018 financial year, the Railway Safety Regulator reported a total of 4,478 incidents from the 2,360 reported the previous year.
"Our commitment is to implement measures that will significantly reduce incidents over time in order for the economy to thrive and our people to be safe. Railway safety must become an integral part of our normal operations."
