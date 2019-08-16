R5m worth of drugs found in car in EC, 2 arrested

This followed after the police spotted a suspicious vehicle driving on the N2 last night.

CAPE TOWN - Two people were arrested after being found in possession of drugs worth R5 million in Kinkelbos, in the Eastern Cape.

This came after police spotted a suspicious vehicle driving on the N2 on Thursday night. Officers stopped the car and searched it.

Fifty plastic bags containing 1,500 mandrax tablets each were found.

The police’s Andre Beetge said the suspects would appear before the Alexandria Magistrates Court on Monday.

“The total of 77,500 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of about R5 million were confiscated. The 45-year-old male driver and his 26-year-old female passenger were arrested.”