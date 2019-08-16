PSA shocked by govt's failure to fill 120,000 vacancies
Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has told Eyewitness News that it has been challenging to fill the positions.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association said it was shocking and disappointing that government had failed to fill over 120,000 vacancies despite the nation's rampant unemployment rate.
The vacancies exist in national and provincial departments, most of them in education, health and social development.
Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has told Eyewitness News that it has been challenging to fill the positions.
It is difficult to understand. Government sits with thousands of unfilled vacancies mostly in the health, education and social development departments while teachers, social workers and nurses sit at home without jobs.
So when government speaks about the unsustainable wage bill, does it factor in the vacant posts?
Minister Senzo Mchunu: "Even the perception of a big wage bill is minus the posts that have not been filled at the moment."
The Public Servants Association Tahir Maepa said that they were shocked.
"It's obviously shocking and quite disappointing that this is the very same government tht is saying it is trying to curb unemployment and is trying to make the public service efficient."
What is also ironic is that while government sits with these vacant posts, it still intends cutting 30,000 jobs by offering early retirement without penalties.
Popular in Business
-
South Africa's public debt is 'becoming uncomfortable' - IMF official
-
Mkhwebane showed ‘total disregard’ for the taxpayers
-
CARTOON: Piling On the Pressure
-
Rand bounces back after steep sell-off
-
Mathunjwa: SA needs dictator style of leadership
-
Uganda's cash-strapped cops spend $126 mln on CCTV from Huawei
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.