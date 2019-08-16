PSA shocked by govt's failure to fill 120,000 vacancies

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has told Eyewitness News that it has been challenging to fill the positions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association said it was shocking and disappointing that government had failed to fill over 120,000 vacancies despite the nation's rampant unemployment rate.

The vacancies exist in national and provincial departments, most of them in education, health and social development.

It is difficult to understand. Government sits with thousands of unfilled vacancies mostly in the health, education and social development departments while teachers, social workers and nurses sit at home without jobs.

So when government speaks about the unsustainable wage bill, does it factor in the vacant posts?

Minister Senzo Mchunu: "Even the perception of a big wage bill is minus the posts that have not been filled at the moment."

The Public Servants Association Tahir Maepa said that they were shocked.

"It's obviously shocking and quite disappointing that this is the very same government tht is saying it is trying to curb unemployment and is trying to make the public service efficient."

What is also ironic is that while government sits with these vacant posts, it still intends cutting 30,000 jobs by offering early retirement without penalties.