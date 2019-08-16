Zim court's refusal to allow MDC protests sparks anger in Harare
Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC party succumbed to government pressure, calling off a street protest planned for Friday after losing a court challenge, as police set up roadblocks and barred access to its Harare offices.
JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwe high court's refusal for planned protests by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) appears to have sparked anger in the capital of Harare.
Video footage shared on various social media platforms showed police beating protesters in the capital.
The MDC and various other groups had planned the demonstrations for Friday to highlight the escalating economic crisis.
The party lost its court bid this morning.
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa had earlier called for politics to be put aside in the interest of Zimbabwe's future.
"The state of affairs in unbearable, our situation is unacceptable, our circumstances are unbearable. To say this far and no further, this cannot continue, this cannot be the situation in our country."
In January this year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was forced to cut short an investment roadshow abroad when Zimbabweans took to the streets for days against crippling fuel price hikes.
Sights from the streets of Harare where @PoliceZimbabwe thwarted the @mdczimbabwe demo @OpenParlyZw @263Chat @MunyaBloggo pic.twitter.com/gykkjB81f7— Samuel Takawira 🇿🇼 (@takawirasam) August 16, 2019
Tyranny in the streets of Harare.@euinzim @UKinZimbabwe @NLinZimbabwe @foreignoffice @AsstSecStateAF @usembassyharare @amnesty @AmnestySARO @_AfricanUnion pic.twitter.com/XrxMncPBbv— TeamPachedu (@PacheduZW) August 16, 2019
As situation in Harare gets more tense @eNCA @Checkpoint_eNCA @NkepileMabuse @WEtv @263Chat @OpenParlyZw @MunyaBloggo #FreeZimbabweMarch #FreeZimbabweCampaign cc @ReutersUK pic.twitter.com/o4CIvWwmZ8— Samuel Takawira 🇿🇼 (@takawirasam) August 16, 2019
Popular in Africa
-
IN PHOTOS: Elderly citizens beaten, teargas & arrests at Zim protests
-
US, UK govts express concern as Zim activists 'abducted' ahead of protests
-
Newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front confident of electoral victory
-
Gentle giraffes threatened with 'silent extinction'
-
Death toll from Tanzania fuel tanker blast climbs to 85, official says
-
Uganda's cash-strapped cops spend $126 mln on CCTV from Huawei
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.