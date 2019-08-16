Police tracking down woman who pepper-sprayed breastfeeding mom
Itumeleng Tsoeu, aged 30, claims the woman attacked her during a disagreement over a parking spot at the Vaal Mall on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed a process was now under way to track down the person accused of assaulting a mother and her four-month-old baby during an alleged racist altercation.
Tsoeu said she was breastfeeding her child when she was pepper-sprayed and called a baboon by the unknown woman.
The police's Gertrude Makhale said they had managed to trace the car registration used by the alleged attacker and another person who sped off after the assault at Vaal Mall on Monday.
The car has been tracked to Komatipoort in Mpumalanga and police were now trying to get CCTV footage from the mall to piece together what happened.
Eyewitness News has tried to reach the woman accused of the racist assault, as well as her companion, with no success.
Vaal Mall management has, meanwhile, told EWN their CCTV cameras were not operating at the time of the incident.
WATCH: 'I'll shoot you and your baboon' - Mom recounts being pepper-sprayed while breastfeeding in car
